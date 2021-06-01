MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating another shooting that took place at the end of the holiday weekend. Two people were transported to the hospital after being shot on South Beach.

The shooting took place near Ocean Drive and First Street, close to the Prime 112 restaurant, at around 11:40 p.m., Monday.

Miami Beach Police said one victim was shot in the shoulder and the other victim was shot in the leg.

Fire Rescue crews rushed the pair to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Police said they have several people detained and are also interviewing several witnesses.

7News cameras captured a black SUV being towed from the scene which is being processed into evidence.

The causeway was shut down for a portion of the night but has since reopened.

Near the scene, near South Pointe and Ocean Drive, investigators found a black Chrysler with a bullet hole through the driver’s side window.

Investigators have not revealed how, or if, this vehicle is connected to the shooting.

One person at the scene could be seen in handcuffs and is believed to be in police custody.

The roadways between South Pointe and Ocean Drive, Ocean Drive and First Street and First Street and Collins Avenue have been shut down while police investigate.

The shooting remains under investigation.

