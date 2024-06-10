MIAMI (WSVN) - Several residents were evacuated from a 3-alarm-fire at a multi-story apartment building, where fire crews also found a person shot in the chest inside the apartment.

On Monday morning, City of Miami Fire officials said, the blaze started at 431 NW 3rd St. on the third floor where they found a person with a gunshot wound.

7Skyforce was first on the scene, capturing the intensity of the smoke and flames.

Crews have worked on extinguishing the fire for around two hours.

It appears the north side of the building is where the fire is stemming from. The elevated building is near trees and other nearby buildings, making this a hazardous situation.

Fire crews are working to contain the flames and said they are working with multiple patients.

The man who who was found with a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A connection between the fire and the person shot has not been established.

A 3-alarm fire requires more than one fire squad, more pumpers and ladder trucks.

The fire has not caused any traffic delays.

