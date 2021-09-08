MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Several residents at a Miami Gardens apartment complex have been displaced after rain storms caused part of the building’s roof, which was under construction, to partially give way.

The incident has left some residents at the West Garden Villas Apartment Complex with their units leaking.

“As soon as we came in, water was everywhere,” a resident said. “It was leaking from the bedroom to the bathroom, in the front where we eat, by the kitchen and so on.”

According to the city, a group of workers were on the roof earlier Wednesday. Residents said they have been fixing the roof for some time, but the heavy rain caused part of it to give way.

Cellphone video from inside some of the units showed damage resulting from the water.

“My bed is wet and my clothes in the closet– I got my shoes there, my clothes — everything got wet,” resident Rusberg Georges said.

Workers returned to the roof Wednesday afternoon to patch up the leaks.

However, for some residents, they have been told their power has been turned off, and they will need to find a new place to stay for a couple of days.

“The building should be supported enough for it to not do any type of damage to our household because we pay for it every month, and we pay a lot just for two bedrooms,” a resident said.

No injuries were reported.

The building’s management company said they will give the affected residents $300 to use for food and finding a place to stay. They also said they are going to try to pay for any of the items damaged on Wednesday.

Mangement also said while the roof was being pulled back so workers could access it, the majority of the damage was to the building’s ceiling when the rains moved through.

