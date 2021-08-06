DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Around a dozen residents at a senior living facility in Dania Beach have been transported to the hospital after the building sustained a partial power outage.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at The Residence at Dania Beach, at 150 Stirling Road, at around 2 p.m., Friday.

“It’s really hot,” neighbor Marianne Ayers said, who also lost power. “It’s extremely hot, and it’s getting hotter. I feel like they need all the help that they can get, and my prayers and blessings go to each and every one of them.”

Officials said there are approximately 120 residents in the facility. Those who reside in the part of the building that was affected by the power outage were moved to other parts of the building.

According to officials, the partial power outage knocked out the air conditioning in half of the building.

“My mom is in here. I know she was vaccinated, but I know she’s like 79, 80 years old,” the daughter of a resident said. “I’m really concerned, and they told me it was for power outage, so I just want to make sure my mom is OK.”

Thirteen COVID-19-positive residents who were in isolation were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital out of an abundance of caution, officials said.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, in 2017, a power outage at a senior living facility in Hollywood led to the deaths of 12 people due to the lack of air conditioning and electricity. That incident led to a Florida law that mandates a generator be installed at similar facilities.

A building administrator said over the phone the facility has a generator, but they did not need to use it because the generator works in the part of building that did not lose power.

Florida Power & Light crews have responded to the scene. They said a tree branch brought down a wire, causing the partial outage.

Fire rescue officials said power has been restored to the building, and no residents were in distress because of the heat.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.