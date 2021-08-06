DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Around a dozen residents at a senior living facility in Dania Beach are reportedly being transported to the hospital after the building sustained a partial power outage.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at The Residence at Dania Beach, located at 150 Stirling Road, at around 2 p.m., Friday.

Officials said there are approximately 120 residents in the facility. Those who reside in the part of the building that has the power outage were moved to other parts of the building.

Thirteen residents are reportedly being transported to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Florida Power and Light crews have since responded to the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.