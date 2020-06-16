Several people detained while police investigate shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Multiple people have been detained while police investigate a shooting that occurred at a high-rise in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood.

City of Miami Police officers responded to a call about shots being heard fired in the area of 17th Street and North Bayshore Drive at approximately 2 p.m., Tuesday.

“We just have the officers in the right place at the right time,” Miami Police Commander Freddie Cruz said. “It was one of those. Unfortunately, that doesn’t always happen that way, but in a case like this, and again, no one is hurt at this moment.”

7News cameras captured people detained on the scene near the Opera Tower.

According to police, there was an argument between people on an elevator and another group when the lift’s doors opened.

Police said there are about six to seven people in custody, but it is not yet clear how they may have been involved.

“It’s a puzzle that we’re putting together,” Cruz said. “We had reports of several shots fired. We were notified that there was a car that was fleeing. They are not under arrest, but they are persons of interest.”

Investigators said they have recovered a gun from the scene, and they found several bullet casings on the ground.

7Skyforce captured several police cruisers blocking in a vehicle with its doors open. Cellphone video captured officers ordering five people from the vehicle onto the ground.

Investigators said most of the people involved in the investigation were inside of the dark-colored car. There was another person who attempted to run away but was found in a nearby parking garage.

“Everyone that was in the car, we believe knows each other, but now, the relation to the gentleman that ran into the garage, we don’t know,” Cruz said.

They said they have a witness who does not know the people in custody, but he told police that he was almost shot.

Police blocked off Biscayne Boulevard in front of the Hilton hotel near Northeast 17th Terrace as part of their investigation. The roadway has since reopened.

