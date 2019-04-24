Several people detained as SWAT team serves warrant at Miramar home

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - SWAT team members swarmed a home in Miramar to serve a search warrant.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene, located in the Huntington Gardens community, just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers with rifles could be seen entering the front door of the home.

Miramar Police said they believe illegal activity had been taking place inside.

Officers detained several people during a search of the home.

At least one gun was recovered.

The circumstances surrounding the search warrant remain unclear.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.