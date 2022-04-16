MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Several passengers were hurt and trapped after a serious crash in Miami Gardens.

Crews arrived to the wreck near Northwest 12th Avenue and 183rd Street Saturday morning.

Officials said they found victims trapped inside those mangled vehicles and rushed to get them out.

“We actually had a severe entrapment, with a potentially critical patient, so we were able to actually use our jaws of life and our technical crews to rescue the victims,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Captain Stephen Martell.

Air rescue transported one person to an area trauma center.

Three others were also sent to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

