Several parks in Broward County, City of Miami reopen Monday

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - For the first time in months, dozens of South Florida parks will welcome visitors on Monday.

Parks now open extend from the City of Miami to Broward County.

Four parks that have been acting as COVID-19 testing sites in Broward County are now open to the public. These are:

C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines

Brian Piccolo Park in Cooper City

Central Broward Park in Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill

Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach

The parks have reopened with a number of restrictions.

Walking, jogging, cycling, volleyball (of up to five people), fishing and grilling are allowed.

Organized sports, large gatherings, playgrounds, splash parks and swimming pools remain prohibited.

In Miami, all city parks will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Since May, fewer than 30 Miami parks were open to the public during the pandemic, affecting over 100 parks in the city.

The City of Miami also released a list of restrictions that accompany their reopening.

Walking, jogging, cycling, roller skating, singles tennis and solo racquetball are allowed.

Playgrounds, volleyball, organized sports, training sessions, birthday parties, barbecues and large gatherings remain prohibited.

C.B. Smith Park and Brian Piccolo Park are set to open at 8 a.m.

