NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of migrants has been detained in Northeast Miami-Dade.

The group came ashore near Haulover Beach near the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Bal Harbour, just after 11 a.m., Wednesday.

Several detained near 158/Collins in Sunny Isles Beach after call re: migrants swimming ashore @wsvn pic.twitter.com/l59TnyIm9T — Alex Browning (@Alex7News) October 27, 2021

Video captured by someone staying at the hotel showed some migrants hop from a boat onto the shore.

Migrants who were detained by police could be seen sitting on a bench near 158th street and Collins Avenue at a park across from Haulover Beach Marina.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where some migrants could be seen being detained and put in police cruisers.

Reports range from between two dozen to 30 migrants in total.

According to Border Patrol officials, 15 migrants are now in custody.

Border Patrol officials also said, “Agents remain on scene and are conducting a search of the area with support from local partners.”

The group, including one young child, was looked at by first responders.

