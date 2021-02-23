Several Miami-Dade County pharmacies, grocery stores to administer COVID-19 vaccines to seniors

(WSVN) - Several pharmacies across South Florida will now administer COVID-19 vaccines to seniors.

Navarro Discount Pharmacies and CVS y Mas will offer the vaccines to seniors 65 and older at all Miami-Dade County locations.

The Fresco y Mas located at 18300 SW 137th Ave. will offer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible recipients. For more information click here.

Winn-Dixie will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible recipients at two Miami-Dade locations.

The stores located at 1155 NW 11th St. and 1150 NW 54th St. will be the ones to offer the vaccine. To schedule an appointment click here.

For more South Florida vaccine distribution sites, click here.

