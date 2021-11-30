MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several Miami Beach businesses will not be allowed to operate their outdoor sidewalk cafes, starting Tuesday.

The ban comes as an effort by the city to clean up the entertainment district.

City leaders are citing shady business tactics and customers reporting scams as the reasons for the ban.

The city manager identified 13 businesses whose sidewalk cafe permits were denied.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.