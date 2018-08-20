Several injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 off-ramp to Sample Road in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving several vehicles has happened on the off-ramp to Sample Road on Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach Monday afternoon, shutting down the ramp.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash, which has resulted in several injuries. The crash happened on the the off-ramp from I-95 to westbound Sample Road.

Six people have been transported to a nearby hospital. Their conditions remain unknown.

Several fire rescue units are on the scene.

