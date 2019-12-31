Several injured after boat crashes into jetty near Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been injured after a boat crash near Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff, Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at a jetty near South Ocean Lane just after 12 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the 4-engine vessel as it faced upwards along the rocks.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials said two men and two women were involved in the crash.

Crews were able to remove all of the victims from the vessel nearly 20 minutes after responding to the scene.

Officials said three of the victims suffered minor injuries, while one woman was ejected from the 42-foot boat and sustained traumatic injuries.

All four victims were transported to Broward Health Center and are expected to recover from their injuries.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers also responded to the scene and confirmed to 7News they are actively investigating the incident.

