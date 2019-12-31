Several injured after boat crashes into Fort Lauderdale jetty

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people have been injured after a boat crash in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at a jetty near South Ocean Lane just after 12 a.m., Tuesday.

7News cameras captured the vessel facing upwards along the rocks.

Officials said multiple victims suffered minor injuries, while one woman with traumatic injuries was transported to Broward Health Center.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.