Several hospitals across South Florida report less than 7% of ICU beds available

MIAMI (WSVN) - State officials have reported several hospitals across Florida have less than 7% of Intensive Care Unit beds available.

The lack of beds is said to be due to a number of reasons including COVID-19 patients and other patients sick with other illnesses.

On Friday, the state is reporting Broward Health North and West Kendall Baptist Hospital have no ICU beds available.

Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines is reporting they have 6.25% of ICU beds available, while Jackson North Medical Center is reporting 4% ICU beds available.

Broward Health Medical Center is reporting 1.85% of ICU bed capacities available and Westside Regional Hospital is reporting 2.86%.

Contrarily, Plantation Hospital is said to have 10% of ICU beds available.

Health officials are concerned that if residents do not follow the guidelines in place, the number of COVID-19 cases will continue to rise and deaths will increase as well.

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported a record-shattering increase of 8,942 cases in the state. Miami-Dade County saw a one-day increase of 1,532 cases, while Broward had a 736 case increase.

The alarming spike in cases reported this week is said to be due to results coming in from patients who got tested up to two weeks ago.

If drastic measures aren’t taken soon and stricter social distancing guidelines are brought into effect, health experts warn that it could take two to four weeks for the positive results to be shown in the data of infection rates.

During a media conference held on Friday afternoon, Vice President Mike Pence stated 34 states are in a stable progression of coronavirus cases while 16 states, including Florida, are seeing a rise in cases.

More than half of the newly reported cases are said to be individuals who are younger than 35.

