Several drive-thru food distributions set to take place on Monday

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As hundreds of South Floridians continue to struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic, several organizations and people are coming forward to do what they can to help.

On Monday, three food distributions are set to take place throughout the day.

A line of cars could be seen forming outside of the Hopewell Baptist Church, located at 890 NW 15 St. in Pompano Beach, nearly two hours before their food distribution is set to begin at 10 a.m.

The event is scheduled to run through 12 p.m., or until supplies last.

A food distribution at Gibson Park, located at 401 NW 12 St. in Miami, is set to begin at 9 a.m.

Later in the day, a food distribution will take place at Christ Fellowship Church, located at 8900 SW 168 St., in Palmetto Bay.

The drive-thru distribution is set to start at 12:30 p.m.

