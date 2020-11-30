Several detained after suspected smuggling operation on Hillsboro Beach

HILLSBORO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – U.S. Border Patrol agents are currently on scene of a suspected smuggling operation at Hillsboro Beach.

Several law enforcement agencies, including Broward Sheriff’s Office, Hillsboro Beach Police, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, American Maritime Officers and U.S. Coast Guards, arrived on the scene on a beach behind the Hillsboro Club at around 10 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the area where several footprints could be seen around a beached boat.

Border Patrol officials said the suspected smuggling operation involves Haitian nationals.

Aerials also showed a group of people detained in a holding area of the Hillsboro Beach Police Department and others being handcuffed nearby.

The group of migrants reportedly fled northbound from the boat before being apprehended along the 1200 block of Hillsboro Mile.

The exact amount of migrants detained remains unknown but there is one child in the group.

The individuals have since been given masks and food.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.