Several Chihuahuas up for adoption in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several Chihuahuas at the Humane Society of Broward County are looking for their forever home.

On Tuesday morning, the Humane Society of Broward County announced they assisted a family over the weekend that had 35 Chihuahuas and Chihuahua mixes.

Cherie Wachter, vice president of marketing at the HSBC, said the family was unable to care for the Chihuahuas because the father suffered from dementia and was overwhelmed by the amount of dogs in the house.

“The situation was quite overwhelming and sad” said Sharron Carmichael, the HSBC’s community outreach coordinator.

The dogs have “good weight on them,” the Humane Society added, but they are lacking fur and many have sores on their little bodies from scratching. The dogs were also infested with fleas and have since had the fleas removed.

“Pet owners know that sometimes if their pet is allergic to flea bites, the hair can fall out,” said Wachter. “A flea bite can be very irritating. most of the dogs have very sparse hair. We’re hoping with lots of love and TLC and a good diet, that the hair is going to grow back.”

Some of the dogs will be available for adoption on Tuesday while the clinic staff continues to check the remaining dogs.

“I think they’ll really do best in a quiet home,” said Wachter. “They are fragile. They’re a little skittish. If you have another dog at home, I think they would benefit from having a buddy.”

To see which dog needs a home, click here or call 954-989-3977, Ext. 6.

