Several celebrations take place across South Florida in honor of Veterans Day

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - It is the eleventh of November, and on this day in 1918, World War I came to an end. Today, all veterans are being honored with special celebrations and tributes across South Florida.

Hialeah Fire Rescue is commemorating veterans at their station located at 93 E Fifth St., Wednesday.

At the event, speakers will be thanking the men and women in the United States Military for their service.

They are also thanking many of the firefighters on their team who have also proudly served.

In Miami Gardens, members of the Miami Heat Organization, including legends like Alonzo Mourning, Shane Battier and Glen Rice made surprise visits to veterans at their homes. They gifted them with Heat gear, new home fixtures and a $3,000 check.

“I’m shocked and I’m happy, you know, it made my day,” said veteran Tommy Collins. “It’s still making my day, so it’s going to take a couple of days for it to really absorb in.”

“Mister Collins is a veteran and we just want to acknowledge him today on Veterans Day and thank him for the sacrifices that he’s made for our country,” said Mourning.

Several other events are expected to take place across South Florida.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.