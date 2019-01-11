Several cars vandalized outside a Miami Youfit

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after several cars were reportedly vandalized at a Miami shopping center.

7News cameras captured shattered glass from broken windows scattered across the parking lot.

It happened Thursday, outside of a Youfit gym, along Northeast 79th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

At this point, police have not said if anything was stolen.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

