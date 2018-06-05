Several cars scorched in Opa-locka junk yard fire

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight fire tore through an Opa-locka junk yard, leaving several cars scorched.

7Skyforce flew over the scene near Northwest 135th Street and 32nd Avenue, where smoke could still be seen coming from the vehicles.

Flames from several cars caused an explosion. However, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue quickly responded and the blaze has since been put out.

At this point it is unknown if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.