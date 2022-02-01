LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A smash and dash in the parking lot of a South Florida office building left behind some serious damage to several Caribbean radio employees’ cars.

Behind a building along 441, north of Oakland Park Boulevard, Monday morning, five cars were damaged by bricks and other objects.

Many of the cars seemed to be linked to WZOP radio.

WZOP radio caters to the Caribbean community, being a Caribbean and community-based station.

The station is cast from a particular part of the building, and the majority of the cars that were damaged had the lettering logo of WZOP on the vehicle.

Employees were confused as to why this may have happened.

“We don’t need this right now,” said WZOP morning show host, Michael “Mikey Mike” Downer. “I mean we come here to base. We’re not a big station, so we don’t have that big budget to fix stuff.”

“They took my tag off my car, flattened my tires, smashed all of my windows, cut my ragtop. It’s like insane. They went in on my car the hardest,” said Sheena Martin.

Members of the station said they have no idea why this incident occurred and that they are in the process of moving to another building.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the crime is under investigation.

If you have any information on this act of vandalization, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

