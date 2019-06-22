Several businesses evacuated after gas line breaks in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A gas leak in the City of Miami led to the evacuation of several area businesses.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest Seventh Avenue, from 58th to 62nd streets, early Saturday morning.

Officials said a six-inch gas line ruptured, forcing the businesses to evacuate.

“Some construction work was being performed when an excavator hit a major gas line,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll. “Now, this gas line caused a high pressure line to be damaged … Our hazardous materials team responded out here, and they were able to identify the damage that was done.”

After firefighters tried and failed to dig a hole next to the broken gas line, the leak was eventually clamped off on both sides of the street.

No injuries were reported.

