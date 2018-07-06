Several boats belonging to South Florida charity vandalized

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after several boats belonging to a South Florida charity were vandalized.

According to the crew at Shake-A-Leg, on July 1 several boats were scratched and deflated, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Among the boats vandalized, were several safety boats, which staff use to patrol water sport activities.

Officials said their security cameras were damaged during Hurricane Irma. Therefore, they did not catch the vandals in the act.

Shake-A-Leg is a water sport community serving people of all abilities. They are asking the public for help to repair the boats and security system, so they can continue helping the community. To make a donation to them, visit this link.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.