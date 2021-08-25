COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County residents should be aware several cities will be sprayed in an effort to reduce mosquito populations.

Trucks will begin spraying on Aug. 30 and will continue through Sept. 17 between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Cooper City, Davie, Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines and the Broward Municipal Services District will be the areas targeted.

County officials said the larvicide being used is VectoBac WDG, which is not harmful to humans, pets, bees, aquatic habitats or environmentally sensitive areas.

Residents are encouraged to do their part in reducing mosquito populations by removing standing water around their properties.

