Several animals killed in Southwest Ranches barn fire

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in Southwest Ranches have put out a fire that engulfed a barn which held hundreds of exotic animals inside.

Davie Fire Rescue crews were hard at work hoping to save the exotic animals inside the barn near Southwest 46th Street and 178th Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

The entire barn could be seen covered in flames before crews were able to get them under control.

The barn, owned by Blake’s Exotic Animal Ranch, housed nearly 200 exotic animals inside, including turtles and fish. The owner says many of the animals are feared dead.

While firefighters have not released a possible cause of the fire, the owners believe lightning struck the barn, causing it to ignite.

