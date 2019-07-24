Several agencies respond to missing lobster diver off Hillsboro Beach

OFF HILLSBORO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – Several first responders have responded to a call about a missing lobster diver off of Hillsboro Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Boca Raton Fire Rescue crews, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard, have responded to the scene, just off the shore from the Hillsboro Inlet area, at around 8:40 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the man was with a group of people participating in lobster mini-season when he did not resurface from a dive.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the agencies’ boats could be seen surrounding a diving buoy.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said this is the first missing diver call since mini-season started.

