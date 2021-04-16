Seven Mile Bridge to be shut down for 3 hours on Saturday due to popular event

(WSVN) - Locals and visitors of the Florida Keys should be aware of the Seven Mile Bridge being shut down for some time on Saturday due to a popular event.

The 40th annual Seven Mile Bridge Run will take place, leading to the bridge being shut down in both directions for approximately three hours.

Motorists and residents are advised to plan accordingly and be across the bridge before the cut-off time at 6 a.m.

The bridge will reopen to drivers at around 9 a.m.

No spectators will be allowed for this year’s event.

For those taking part in the event: don’t miss the bus! The last bus will leave Knights Key at 5:45 a.m.

The Bike to the Beach event for autism awareness will also take place, early Saturday morning.

At 5 a.m., approximately 50 bicyclists will depart Miami and end their ride at the Islander Resort in Islamorada.

The bicyclists are not expected to cause traffic congestion but motorists should be cautious on the roadway.

