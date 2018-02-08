Sessions speaks at opioid crisis summit in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions made a South Florida stop to speak at the U.S. Interagency Opioid Summit, Thursday.

Sessions spoke to military leaders at the U.S. Southern Command about the opioid crisis plaguing the nation and the government’s campaign to end prescription drug abuse.

During his stop in Miami, Sessions said he was reminded of the Cocaine Cowboy days in the 1980s, and a similar aggressive response will be required to combat the opioid problem.

“This country is facing a crisis that we’ve never seen, I don’t think anything quite like it in my experience,” Sessions said. “I believe we can do better.”

Sessions also said he plans to crack down on doctors who over-perscribe medications.

The Senate Budget Proposal released Wednesday sets aside $6 billion to fight the opioid epidemic.

