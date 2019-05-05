Service dogs receive free eye exams at Hollywood animal hospital

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida service dogs received a little extra attention this weekend, thanks to some dedicated veterinarians.

VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital and Animal Eye Guys teamed up to give free eye exams to service dogs, Sunday.

The event kicked of a one-month-long free eye exams service project.

“During the month of May, we do free service exams for any service animal,” said vet ophthalmologist Rob Swinger, “whether it’s those who are visually impaired, those who are emotional support [animals]. A lot of dogs who are coming in today do programs around the schools and libraries for children, so it’s a big mix.”

This is the 12th year for the program, which debuted back in 2008.

Over the years, nearly 16,000 service animals have been examined.

