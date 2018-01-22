Service dog meets Pluto at Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WSVN) — Talk about a magical meet-up!

Julian Gavino brought his Golden Retriever named Atlas to Epcot at Walt Disney World Friday night.

Cell phone video captured Atlas meeting Pluto, and the adorable video has quickly gone viral.

The video shows Pluto kneeling down to play with his real-life dog lookalike, whose tail wagged excitedly throughout their meeting.

“Atlas was more than excited to meet his best pal look-alike,” Gavino wrote on the Facebook post.

Gavino says the lovable cartoon character is his dog’s favorite, since he has a stuffed toy of Pluto at home that he “loves so much,” Fox News reports.

