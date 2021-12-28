MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are looking for some serial burglars who bashed into three different South Florida businesses, leaving a trail of destruction behind.

These Miami crooks have been on the climb and quick to spray over the view of surveillance cameras.

They bashed through walls and stuck their heads through the holes they made.

Commentary can be heard by victim business owners playing back security footage from a three-shop crime spree that took place at Northwest Seventh Street and 29th Avenue, Tuesday morning.

The burglars started at a mini-market, until they broke the lock and busted through the wall, eventually leading them to the Salmon & Salmon restaurant.

Elizabeth Boix’s family’s business has been here decades, well known in Miami for it’s classic Peruvian food.

“They had broken in,” said Boix. “It’s very sad, especially in the time that we’re going in right now and what we’re going through.”

The burglars went through the restaurant’s walls and made a mess in the kitchen.

“We’ve been here for 40 years, and this has never happened to us before,” said Boix.

They’re closed and with a fix-up job on their hands all because the bad guys were really after all that glitters.

“They were trying to hit the jewelry store,” said Boix.

The victims told 7News that nothing was taken, and that the crooks could’ve been spooked by the idea of getting caught. They did damage, and in more ways than one.

“To repair,” said Boix. “Not because we’re open right now, obviously we will be closed today and tomorrow.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

