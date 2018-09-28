September Critical Mass to cause traffic delays in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Traffic will be worse than usual due to Critical Mass through Miami, Friday night.

The monthly cycling event is scheduled for Friday Sept. 27, beginning at 7:15 p.m., and draws thousands of cyclists to ride through different neighborhoods.

Bicyclists will ride through the neighborhoods of East Little Havana, Coral Way, Shenandoah, Grapeland Heights, Brownsville, Model City, Allapattah, Wynwood, Overtown and Downtown Miami for a total distance of 16 miles.

After the ride, organizers invite bicyclists to attend the Octoberfest in Wynwood.

