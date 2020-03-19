Seniors stock up on supplies at stores dedicating first hour of operations to them

MIAMI (WSVN) - No matter how many times officials warn against it, panic buying has become a national issue as fear of the coronavirus continues to spread.

Seniors and those with underlying heath conditions are said to be the ones most at risk for contracting COVID-19, and yet some still cannot get cleaning supplies or groceries.

The problem has not gone unnoticed by some retail stores like Whole Foods and Dollar General that are now dedicating the first hour of operations solely to seniors.

Dollar General started the trend on Tuesday and other stores quickly followed suit.

Several Dollar General stores across South Florida open at 8 a.m., but will allow the general public in at 9 a.m.

On Thursday morning, Sedanos opened their doors to shoppers 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

“It’s good because us seniors can hardly come here anymore,” said one shopper through a translator.

7News cameras captured the shoppers outside of a Sedanos in Miami where they were able to shop without the presence of the general public.

“This way there won’t be people who come and take everything,” said another shopper through a translator. “This way you buy what you need and others do too.”

Whole Foods stores in both the U.S. and Canada have started servicing customers 60 and older an hour before opening the store to the rest of the public.

Local Whole Food stores across South Florida opened at 7 a.m. to cater to the elderly population.

Seniors can shop at their leisure at Fresh Market from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily.

Target will allow elderly shoppers in their stores before the general public on Wednesdays for the first hour of operations.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.