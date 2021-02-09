Seniors, employees at John Knox Village receive their second dose of the COVID vaccine

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Seniors 65 and older received doses of the COVID vaccine at John Knox Village.

The group of seniors gathered at 651 SW 6th Street in Pompano Beach to receive their second dose of the vaccine, Tuesday.

Officials said in seven to 10 days after the vaccine is administered, they should be fully protected from the coronavirus.

Seniors showed up to the facility, showed their CDC card, received their shot, then waited in a room for 15 minutes before they left and carried on with their day.

Some recipients said they are looking forward to return to some form of normalcy and see their families again.

“It’ll be very special, one. I’ll get all my computer needs taken care of, among other things, and just being able to hug and kiss and love them is very exciting,” one woman said.

Of the 750 recipients, 600 of them live at John Knox Village. The other 140 are employees of the facility.

