Seniors at SLAM, iPrep academies celebrate College Signing Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - Seniors at SLAM Academy in Miami got a big surprise when Pitbull, Mr. 305 himself, showed up to celebrate College Signing Day.

The star behind the charter school congratulated the school’s largest graduating class of 133 students, Wednesday.

“You guys are making history,” Pitbull said at the event.

A total of 94% of students in the graduating class are committing to college.

“Most of these kids, when they arrive in sixth grade, they don’t even see college as a possibility in their future, so we’re really celebrating something very huge today,” said Rene Ruiz, president of the SLAM network of schools.

Senior Isabella Lopez is the first-ever SLAM student to be accepted to attend the University of Florida.

“It’s just very exciting because we’ve been waiting pretty much all our lives for this moment,” said Lopez, “and all of us have accomplished something amazing, which is graduating high school.”

Meanwhile, senior Alex Reyes will be the first in his family to begin a college career.

“In my family, I’m the first to go to college. That was a big thing,” said Reyes, who will be attending Florida State University. “My mom was always pushing me to do better.”

Seniors at iPrep Academy in Miami also celebrated College Signing Day.

“Right here at iPrep, 100% graduation rate, 100% college acceptance rate, 25 students getting Bright Futures Scholarships,” said Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

While some students are heading to universities across the country, others are making the choice to also serve the country.

“I’ve been mentoring Sara to join the military since she was in middle school,” said Jose Zelaya, father of senior Sara Zelaya.

“Everything that we’ve all been working for is coming to fruition,” added Sara, who will be attending The Citadel.

Carvalho said all of the students’ achievements deserve to be celebrated.

“Our students are rising in talent and accomplishment, and as a community, we are extremely proud,” said Carvalho.

This is the fifth year schools across the nation have participated in College Signing Day. The day of celebration was started by former First Lady Michelle Obama as a way to celebrate seniors pursuing higher education.

“I’m following my dream. I’m following my goals, so that’s amazing,” said Sheewigecka Cherizar, who will be attending Florida International University.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.