Seniors at Coconut Creek community receive 2nd vaccine dose amid rollout

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at a South Florida assisted living facility rolled up their sleeves to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as the state reached a milestone in the ongoing rollout.

7News cameras captured seniors 65 and older after they got their final shot of protection against the virus ar Wynmoor in Coconut Creek.

“We’ve been very fortunate,” said patient Marilyn Johnson. “This is my second dose. Now I have to wait, I understand, four weeks, and then I have some kind of immunity.”

As of Sunday, state officials said, more than 300,000 people have been fully inoculated against the coronavirus.

“So far, so good. They’re very organized,” said a woman waiting in line at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

But for many others, the road to vaccination has been a bumpy one.

“Terrible. I’m on the waiting list. I’ve been up at 6 in the morning last Wednesday, the Friday before that, the Wedesday before that, trying to get in,” said a man waiting in line at Hard Rock Stadium.

But seniors are nevertheless still showing up for their appointments in large numbers, as improvements to the process are rolled out.

“First time I dialed the number, I had a person answer me right away,” said the woman waiting in line at Hard Rock Stadium. “I was shocked. I couldn’t believe it.”

Appointments are required at the vaccination site at Hard Rock Stadium and others in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

“Long overdue,” said the man in line at Hard Rock Stadium.

“I’m happy I’m getting it. That’s for sure,” said another man in line.

Late last week, the state launched a preregistration system to speed up the process.

“We’re getting inflated wait times because people are coming out early for their appointments,” said Mike Jachles with the Florida Association of Public Information Officers. “Rest assured, if you have an appoitment at the Hard Rock Stadium vaccine site, you’re going to get your vaccine, so don’t come more than 30 minutes before your scheduled time.”

Further south, City of Miami Fire Rescue crews brought the vaccine to seniors at Tuscany Cove Apartments, with more plans for mobile sites in the future as supply increases.

Back at Wynmoor, residents are breathing sighs of relief, with the hopes life can start moving back to normal soon.

“It’s all good. I think everybody should get it. Don’t hold back,” said Johnson.

State leaders advise residents to be patients and keep trying the pregistration site and the phone numbers divided by county, which are as follows:

Miami-Dade: 888-499-0840

Broward: 866-201-6313

Monroe: 866-201-7069

For updated information about vaccinations in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

