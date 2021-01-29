Seniors at Belmont Village Senior Living Fort Lauderdale get inoculated

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at Belmont Village Senior Living Fort Lauderdale were able to get their COVID-19 vaccines on Friday.

Although it has been difficult for so many across Florida to get the vaccine, the residents at Belmont Village were lucky enough to have the vaccine brought to them.

Around 35 seniors at the village received their second dose.

Administrators at the senior living community said a little more than 90% of their residents will have the COVID-19 vaccine and about 70% of their staff will also be vaccinated by the end of Friday.

7News spoke with some of the Belmont Village residents who said they feel lucky to be given the gift of immunity against the virus.

“Hopefully, we will be on the positive side now, not getting infected,” said one resident. “I think that if enough number of people get [the vaccine], and then still follow the protocols of masking and distancing, then we will be able to defeat the virus.”

Some of those getting inoculated on Friday also included those getting their first vaccine.

