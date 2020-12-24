Seniors 75 and older to get COVID-19 vaccine at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several seniors are preparing to get their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, seniors aged 75 and older will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach.

They can make an appointment to get the vaccine if they are in the Mount Sinai Network.

Hospital officials said they have a limited supply of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Mount Sinai will become one of the first hospitals in Florida to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to the general public.

“We’re going to open it up to Mount Sinai patients who are 75 years or greater,” said Mount Sinai Medical Center COO Angel Pallin.

An executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis followed along those same lines.

“For the general population, once the nurses, the doctors and the long-term care facilities are done, is to vaccinate people 65 and up,” DeSantis said.

For now, the governor appears to be sidestepping the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations

to include vaccinating essential workers like teachers.

The United Teachers of Dade sounded off after DeSantis made his decision as to who would get the next doses of the vaccine.

They issued a statement reading in part, “We are disappointed in Governor DeSantis’ decision to not include school personnel, particularly our veteran educators, as part of this second round of vaccines as recommended by the CDC.”

United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats went on to say, “If the intent is to keep schools open so that students can benefit from in-person learning in a safe environment, then the governor should have listened to the CDC recommendation and made us a priority.”

Those searching for a COVID-19 testing site on Christmas Eve can be tested at the Miami Beach Convention Center and at Tropical Park.

Testing at the Miami Beach Convention Center is by appointment only, and they open their doors at 8 a.m. The Tropical Park site will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

