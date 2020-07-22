Senior citizen calls 911 when refrigerator breaks, deputies deliver new fridge

STUART, Fla. (WSVN) — When an elderly woman needed help with her broken refrigerator, she called the only people she could think of.

Cheryl Nanartonis dialed 911 when her refrigerator broke down. Deputies said her resources were limited, and she didn’t have the money to replace it.

When deputies responded to her home, they said they explained that 911 if for emergencies only, but after seeing how distressed she was, they still wanted to help.

Deputies then made arrangements with Goodwill to donate a “gently-used” refrigerator to Cheryl and even had it delivered to her home.

