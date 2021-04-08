Sen. Rick Scott announces resolution honoring life of Jereima “Jeri” Bustamante

(WSVN) - Senator Rick Scott announced a resolution to honor the life of Jereima ‘‘Jeri’’ Bustamante on the third anniversary of her death.

Thursday marked the third anniversary of when Bustamante died in a boating accident.

She was Scott’s long-time press secretary and a former WSVN employee.

“While the world will never be the same without Jeri Bustamante, she lives forever in my heart, the hearts of my family, my staff and everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her. It’s with a very heavy heart that I honor Jeri Bustamante today, and recognize her far too short, but so meaningful and impactful life,” said Scott.

Bustamante attended Miami Beach High, Miami-Dade Community College and Florida International University before working at WSVN and, eventually, as Scott’s press secretary.

The Jereima Bustamante Memorial Scholarship was previously established to help graduates of Miami Beach Senior High School achieve their goals and pursue the American Dream through a college education.

The resolution read in part, “That the Senate offers heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones, and friends of Jeri Bustamante, recognizes that living the American Dream remains possible for any individual who, following the example of Jeri Bustamante, works hard to pursue and achieve a goal; and encourages the recipients of the Jereima Bustamante Memorial Scholarship to carry on the legacy of Jeri Bustamante.”

