MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to put out a fire following a fiery accident in Miami Gardens.

Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 27th Avenue near the Palmetto Expressway, early Tuesday morning.

Officials said a semitruck and another vehicle collided and both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

7News cameras captured the high flames billowing from the vehicles.

The condition of the truck driver remains unknown. The other driver was transported to a local hospital.

Northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway up to 165th Street have been closed to traffic.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

