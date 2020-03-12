Seminole Tribe of Florida’s headquarters closed for cleaning following possible virus exposure

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The headquarters of the Seminole Tribe of Florida has been closed for a deep cleaning after an employee, who has since tested positive for the coronavirus, visited the facility earlier in the week.

The facility at 6300 Sterling Road in Hollywood will remain closed on Thursday and Friday and will reopen on Monday.

It is unclear if the employee worked at the building or was just visiting, but according to the Seminole Tribe, the employee visited the headquarters Monday morning and then later tested positive for the virus.

The employee has since received treatment at a local hospital, is being monitored and recovering at home in isolation.

The Florida Department of Health announced that a 65-year-old man in Broward County had tested positive for the virus on Thursday. However, it is not confirmed whether or not that man is the employee in question.

The tribe has since released a statement that read in part, “Anyone who interacted with the tribal employee has been advised they must self-quarantine at home for a minimum of 14 days from the date of possible exposure, March 9. The entire headquarters facility is being cleaned and disinfected according to CDC protocols and will reopen on Monday, March 16, 2020 for normal government business. All other tribal facilities remain open.”

