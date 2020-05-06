Seminole Tribe of Florida Fire Department honors chief who died of COVID-19 as body escorted to funeral home

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the Seminole Tribe of Florida Fire Department gave a somber salute to honor one of their own who lost his life to COVID-19.

Fire service members payed respect to Seminole Tribe Fire Rescue Chief Donald DiPetrillo on Wednesday morning as his body was escorted from Broward Health North to a cemetery in Fort Lauderdale.

The 70-year-old died on Thursday night.

He is believed to have contracted the virus at an EMS conference in central Florida and was being treated at Memorial Regional Hospital since March 12.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the procession as law enforcement and fire rescue personnel from different departments across the state showed up to salute the fallen first responder.

His body was escorted from a funeral home in Plantation in a Seminole Tribe of Florida Fire Department ambulance to the Fort Lauderdale cemetery.

DiPetrillo was also the president of the Fire Chiefs Association of Broward.

He is survived by his mother, his son and two brothers.

