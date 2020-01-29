Seminole Hard Rock’s Guitar Hotel to be featured in Super Bowl commercial

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Guitar Hotel at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will be the setting for a Super Bowl commercial starring Jennifer Lopez.

Jim Allen, the chairman and CEO of Hard Rock International, spoke about the upcoming commercial at the Hollywood resort, Wednesday.

“The Guitar Hotel is clearly now the flagship for Hard Rock on a global basis,” Allen said.

This year’s Super Bowl will be played not far from the hotel at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday. Lopez, who lives in Miami, will perform during the game’s halftime show.

“We just felt it was natural, and it all came together,” Allen said.

The advertisement will feature the hotel and will have something to do with Lopez’s bedazzled cup being stolen. Outside of that detail, the rest of the commercial has been kept a secret.

However, other celebrities, such as Alex Rodriguez, Lopez’s husband, and Pitbull, are expected to make cameos in the advertisement.

The commercial was directed by Michael Bay, who is from South Florida.

“The concept is that Jennifer is getting ready for something, and something occurs that she then needs to respond to,” Allen said.

The advertisement is scheduled to air at the end of the first half of this year’s Super Bowl.

