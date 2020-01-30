Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade celebrates Captain’s Cup Awards Ceremony in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade celebrated its annual Captain’s Cup Awards Ceremony in Fort Lauderdale.

Boat owners were recognized in a variety of categories, Thursday night.

The ceremony also recognized corporate sponsors and other Winterfest supporters.

For the first time, the Bob Leider Best in Television Award — named after WSVN’s former general manager, who was a big supporter of the parade — was handed out.

The “Greatest Show on H2O” took place in December. More than 100 boats of all shapes and sizes sailed along the New River.

