HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Winterfest kicked off with a night of fun on Saturday.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino celebrated its 50th anniversary for its famous boat parade with a black-tie ball.

The casino was transformed into a winter wonderland as guests got to enjoy special performances.

“We’re here to celebrate the holidays,” said Lisa Scott-Founds, President and CEO of Winterfest. “We are kicking off an amazing 50th anniversary for the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade and we’ve got about 12 hundred people that are coming out and they’re ready to celebrate. What better way to celebrate than with the largest boat parade in the world, the largest one-day live spectator event in the entire State of Florida?”

Winterfest featured musical performers from Disney’s Broadway musical “Frozen” and several New York bands.

The entertainment was sponsored by the print company Dex Imaging.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.