Seminole Hard Rock Hotel hosts job fair

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - If you can’t get enough of the Seminole Hard Rock’s new Guitar Hotel in Hollywood, why not work there?

The newly expanded hotel is hosting a job fair on Monday.

Job seekers can make their way to 1 Seminole Way from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The job fair will be held inside the Event Center Terrace Ballroom.

Management, valet, security, culinary and pastry positions are among others up for grabs.

On-the-spot interviews are available and participants have the chance of receiving immediate job offers.

Applicants should apply online and bring multiple copies of their resume.

Participants are encouraged to dress professionally, bring a valid photo ID, social security card, and if required, Work Authorization form.

Parking will be available in the Winner’s Way Garage and Seminole Way Garage, accessible through the main entrance.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.