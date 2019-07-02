Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino looking to fill over 600 positions during 3-day job fair

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - If you are looking for a job, then the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino may have the answer.

The hotel and casino is hosting another job fair in hopes of filling over 600 positions amid their $1.5 billion expansion.

The hotel recently held a job fair in June that they say attracted over 2,000 applicants and resulted in over 500 job offers.

The positions up for grabs at the July fair include both full-time and part-time positions and are in a number of departments, including banquets, beverage, culinary, front desk and more.

The business does offer benefits, including health care, complimentary team member meals, 401k and advancement opportunities.

The job fair will take place on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, July 7-July 9, in the northwest corner of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Check in for the events will take place at the following times:

Sunday, July 7 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, July 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Prospective employees must submit applications online before attending. They are also requested to “dress for success” and bring along their resume, a valid ID, social security card and work authorization form.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino said additional job fairs will also be held during the summer. Candidates hoping to attend a future job fair are recommended to monitor the careers website for future hiring events.

